Boris Johnson será multado por las fiestas en Downing Street durante el primer confinamiento de la pandemia

londresActualizado:
El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, y su ministro de Economía, Rishi Sunak, serán multados por haber participado en fiestas en Downing Street cuando estaban vigentes las restricciones por la pandemia, confirmó este martes una portavoz del jefe de Gobierno.
La Policía Metropolitana de Londres (Met) informó hoy de que ha emitido ya más de 50 sanciones a empleados del Gobierno por infringir la normativa anticovid.
(Habrá ampliación)
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
Responder