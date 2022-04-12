Estás leyendo: Boris Johnson será multado por las fiestas en Downing Street durante el primer confinamiento de la pandemia

09/02/2022 Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson, el primer ministro británico, durante la sesión semanal de preguntas en la Cámara de los Comunes (baja) del Parlamento Británico, que tuvo lugar el 9 de febrero de 2022. Jessica Taylor / House Of Commons / DPA / Europa Press

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, y su ministro de Economía, Rishi Sunak, serán multados por haber participado en fiestas en Downing Street cuando estaban vigentes las restricciones por la pandemia, confirmó este martes una portavoz del jefe de Gobierno.

La Policía Metropolitana de Londres (Met) informó hoy de que ha emitido ya más de 50 sanciones a empleados del Gobierno por infringir la normativa anticovid.

