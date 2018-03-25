Público
Las 'fake news' que discriminan a las mujeres y cuatro noticias para este domingo 25 de marzo

La hoja de ruta de los ultras de Hogar Social y otras noticias para este domingo. 

Manifestación de Bilbao por unas pensiones justas. Luis Tejido (EFE)

Las 'fake news' que discriminan a las mujeres

El primer informe del CAC (Consell de l’Audiovisual de Catalunya) sobre fake news en Internet muestra que las noticias falsas sobre género perjudican a la imagen de las mujeres y refuerzan su discriminación

Feministas y pensionistas toman las calles vascas y conmueven al resto del Estado

Durante las últimas semanas, ambos colectivos han impulsado una serie de movilizaciones históricas. El epicentro de las protestas está en Bilbao y la Margen Izquierda de Bizkaia, antiguos focos de lucha obrera y social. Sus protagonistas dicen que nada es casual

Los ultras de Hogar Social, camino de constituirse en partido político

La organización ultraderechista sopesa presentarse a las europeas de 2019 y reconoce tener relaciones con Siria y Rusia

La ley de Igualdad se oxida en un cajón once años después de ser aprobada

La falta de voluntad política del Gobierno, unido a la insuficiente financiación y la inacción ante su incumplimiento, están convirtiendo a esta ley clave en un mero "papel mojado", como afirma una de las expertas consultadas por Público para valorar la aplicación de esta norma, a once años de su aprobación.

Los peregrinos de la renta básica sacuden Madrid para exigir el fin de la precariedad

Cientos de personas, venidas de todas las partes de España, se han manifestado en la capital para protestar contra el desempleo.

