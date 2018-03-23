El Consejo de Ministros ha concedido el indulto a cinco presos a solicitud de otras tantas cofradías con motivo de la Semana Santa y en los que concurren las razones de justicia, equidad o utilidad pública, informa el Ministerio de Justicia.
Se verán beneficiados reclusos para los que se propuso indulto por las cofradías de Nuestro Padre Jesús El Rico y María Santísima Amor de Málaga y del Santo Cristo del Perdón de León, la Real Hermandad de Jesús de Nazareno de Ponferrada (León), la Hermandad del Santísimo Ecce Homo de Gandía (Valencia) y la Cofradía de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad y Descendimiento del Señor de Granada.
Los miembros de la Cofradía de Nuestro Padre Jesús El Rico de Málaga se vieron sorprendidos el año pasado al comprobar que el año pasado no figuraba ningún indulto propuesto por la misma en el acuerdo adoptado entonces por el Gobierno.
Se trataba de una tradición que se había cumplido ininterrumpidamente desde hacía 75 años y el motivo fue que los reclusos propuestos no cumplían los requisitos.
Finalmente el 1 de julio del año pasado la Cofradía celebró la liberación de un preso para cumplir la tradición, basada en una pragmática que Carlos III dictó en 1759 tras una epidemia de peste en Málaga después de que no pudiera celebrarse en Miércoles Santo por el referido acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros.
Se trató de una reclusa de mediana edad natural de la comarca de la Axarquía que cumplía condena por un delito contra la salud pública. La Cofradía aceptaba así la propuesta del Gobierno de liberar a un preso tras la Semana Santa.
