Así se liquida Correos: 9.000 carteros y 300 estafetas menos en cinco años
El Gobierno aprovecha el desmantelamiento del servicio público postal para hacer caja e ingresar casi 22 millones de euros con la venta de más de medio centenar de edificios de la compañía
Un alcalde del PP denunciará a Fomento ante la Audiencia Nacional
El ayuntamiento de Arteixo se opone a la construcción de una costosa vía para unir el puerto exterior de A Coruña con la autovía de Madrid, que se podría evitar levantando el peaje de la autopista que ya existe
El rey también tuvo trato de favor en su formación militar
Su condición de heredero de la Corona española permitió a Felipe VI concluir la carrera castrense en apenas cuatro años, recibiendo los empleos de teniente de los tres ejércitos para los que se necesita un periodo de quince años.
Los colegios concertados de Aragón apuran el diagnóstico de alumnos superdotados para poder rechazar a niños con discapacidades
El Gobierno autonómico revoca en tres semanas más de cien diagnósticos de niños con altas capacidades, cuya presencia se había disparado en los centros privados que reciben fondos públicos en vísperas de que deban asumir una parte de los alumnos con discapacidad que ahora asumen mayoritariamente los públicos
Podemos Madrid: al cielo o al suelo
Los comienzos fulgurantes siempre tienen una crisis de crecimiento. Lo importante no es ganar los primeros partidos o golear a los gigantes en algunas confrontaciones. La grandeza está en, después de un arranque mágico, mirar a largo plazo y disponerse a ganar una liga que será igualmente larga.
