Cristiano Ronaldo acepta dos años de prisión y pagar 18,8 millones a Hacienda

El jugador ya ha cerrado el acuerdo con la Abogacía del Estado para poner punto y final al proceso judicial. Al ser una pena de prisión inferior a dos años por un delito no violento, lo habitual es que en España no tenga que cumplir condena. 

El delantero del Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, durante un partido de LaLiga. / Reuters

El futbolista del Real Madrid y de la selección portuguesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, ha propuesto el pago de 18,8 millones de euros a Hacienda y una condena de dos años de prisión que previsiblemente no tendrá que cumplir por cuatro supuestos delitos fiscales, indicaron el viernes varios medios españoles.

El jugador ya ha cerrado el acuerdo con la Abogacía del Estado para poner punto y final al proceso judicial en el que se encuentra inmerso.

El delantero está siendo investigado por supuestas irregularidades en la tributación de sus derechos de imagen entre 2011 y 2014, como ya ha ocurrido con otros futbolistas. En mayo, el futbolista argentino Lionel Messi fue condenado al pago de una multa de 255.000 euros por fraude fiscal, en sustitución a una condena de 21 meses de cárcel.

Al ser una pena de prisión inferior a dos años por un delito no violento, lo habitual es que en España no tenga que cumplir condena.

Según la cadena Ser, será finalmente Hacienda quien decida si acepta la propuesta del jugador portugués. (Información de Andrés González Editado por Tomás Cobos)

