Agentes Rurales de la Generalitat han identificado y fotografiado a un ejemplar de lince ibérico que había sido liberado en Portugal en 2015 y que ahora ha aparecido en un campo de cerezas de una zona el área metropolitana de Barcelona, según ha informado el proyecto para la recuperación del lince ibérico Iberlince.
El hallazgo es importante, porque se trata del primer avistamiento de un ejemplar de esta especie en Catalunya desde principios del siglo XX, han informado fuentes del departamento de Territorio y Sostenibilidad.
Gracias al collar emisor que llevaba y a la colaboración de los expertos de los programas de reintroducción de esta especie en la Península Ibérica, se ha podido identificar al ejemplar. Se trata de Litio, un macho nacido en 2014 en el centro de cría en cautividad del Acebuche (Huelva), que fue liberado en Portugal en 2015 y capturado posteriormente el 5 de mayo de 2016 en la finca Gibraleon (Huelva) tras observar carencias en su adaptación al medio. Tras ello, había sido trasladado al Centro de Recuperación de Especies Amenazadas (CREA) de Huelva.
Tras su recuperación, volvió a ser liberado en el área de reintroducción del Vale do Guadiana, en Portugal.
Ahora, la Generalitat está estudiando su captura, dado que se encuentra en un emplazamiento inadecuado para garantizar su seguridad, situado cerca de infraestructuras viarias y núcleos urbanos.
Gracias al proyecto de recuperación puesto en marcha hace 15 años, el lince ibérico ha pasado de ser una especie ‘en peligro de extinción’ a una especie ‘en peligro’, según la catalogación de la UICN, el organismos internacional que cataloga la amenaza de las diferentes especies. En este tiempo, de hecho, se ha conseguido quintuplicar la población de estos felinos en la Península, pasando de 94 ejemplares en 2002 a los 589 ejemplares en 2017, según recogen los datos del censo de población del último año.
