Telegram se cae en Europa por un sobrecalentamiento en sus servidores

El pasado día 5 de marzo, el servicio de mensajería ya experimentó fallos de conexión en varios países Europeos, entre ellos España, y también en Oriente Medio y el norte de África

Telegram. /REUTERS

El servicio de mensajería Telegram ha dejado de funcionar en Europa por un sobrecalentamiento en los servidores de la compañía. La cuenta oficial en Twitter de 'Telegram en Español' informaba del problema este domingo a las 2.12 de la madrugada con un mensaje en el que aseguraban que se estaba trabajando para solucionarlo.

El tuit aseguraba que este fallo "podría causar problemas a algunos usuarios durante un par de horas", pero ocho horas después el servicio seguía caído, como reflejan sitios como Downdetector.com y las quejas de los usuarios en las redes sociales.

El fundador de Telegram, Pavel Durov, también tuiteó sobre el problema, asegurando que "el sobrecalentamiento masivo en uno de los clústeres de servidores podría causar problemas de conexión para los usuarios europeos en las próximas dos hora". "El problema está siendo resuelto", añadía.

El pasado día 5 de marzo, Telegram ya experimentó fallos de conexión en varios países Europeos, entre ellos España, y también en Oriente Medio y el norte de África.

