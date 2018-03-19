La estación espacial china Tiangong 1 caerá a la Tierra entre el 30 de marzo y el 6 de abril, en una zona que corresponde en latitud, por ejemplo, con España, Francia, Portugal y Grecia.
Según la predicción actualizada este 15 de marzo por la oficina de desechos espaciales de la ESA en Darmstadt (Alemania), las áreas de reentrada de la nave fuera de las latitudes comprendidas entre 43 grados norte y 43 grados sur se pueden excluir.
En ningún momento será posible una predicción precisa de tiempo/ubicación por parte de la ESA. No obstante, este pronóstico se actualizará aproximadamente cada semana en enero y febrero.
A mediados de enero, la Agencia Espacial China (CNSA) aseguró que mantenía el control de la estación espacial y que su caída a la Tierra sería controlada y sin amenazar al medio ambiente ni a la población. Se quemará al entrar en la atmósfera y los fragmentos restantes caerán en un área designada del mar, "sin poner en peligro la superficie", dijo un ingeniero de la CNSA.
Sin embargo, The Aerospace Corporation pronosticó que la desintegración de Tiangong 1 al contacto con la atmósfera probablemente dejaría fragmentos que alcanzarían la superficie terrestre, posiblemente sobre el Mediterráneo.
Tiangong 1, primera estación espacial china, fue lanzada en 2011 y ya culminó su ciclo de servicio. Tiene un peso de 8,5 toneladas.
