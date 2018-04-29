Una emotiva carta, publicada en su cuenta de Instagram, y un rosario de fotos que confirman su relación, ha sacado a la luz el noviazgo entre el fallecido productor y DJ sueco Avicii y la modelo checa Tereza Kačerová. Ella le dedica unas emotivas palabras a su malograda pareja, en la que deja claro que hasta ahora mantenían su romance en secreto.

“Querido Tim, he pasado los últimos días intentando despertarme, esperando a que alguien me dijera que todo esto era una broma de malgusto, un error. Creo que finalmente estoy dándome cuenta de que en realidad nunca volveré a verte de nuevo", comienza el mensaje, que prosigue en tono desgarrador e incrédulo ante el fallecimiento del artista.

❤️ Part 1/2 Una publicación compartida de Tereza Kačerová (@terezakacerova) el 26 Abr, 2018 a las 7:35 PDT

En la carta, en la que se cuentan varias anécdotas y vivencias que ambos compartieron, se destaca el vínculo que unía al artista con el hijo de la modelo, fruto de una relación anterior.

"Solía decirte que Luka nunca recordaría una vida sin ti. Ahora espero que recuerde su vida contigo. Estaré allí para recordárselo. Se lo mostraré", dice Kačerová .

Junto a la carta, la modelo publica un vídeo en el que se les puede ver juntos en todo tipo de situaciones relajadas. También con el pequeño, a quien el músico cuidaba como si fuera su propio hijo.

The brightest stars burn out the fastest. Una publicación compartida de Tereza Kačerová (@terezakacerova) el 26 Abr, 2018 a las 7:31 PDT

Avicci murió el pasado 20 de abril a los 28 años. Desde entonces, las causas de su muerte no se han aclarado, aunque la familia apunta al suicidio. "Tim no estaba hecho para la máquina de negocios en la que se encontraba; era un tipo sensible que amaba a sus admiradores, pero evitó los focos", concluye la familia.

Durante su vida, Avicii tuvo que luchar con diversos problemas de salud, incluyendo una pancreatitis aguda provocada en parte por su abuso del alcohol. En 2014 fue operado para extirpar su vesícula biliar y el apéndice. Esto llevó al sueco a retirarse de las giras en 2016, aunque continuó haciendo música.

