Los investigadores que participan en la expedición que excava el yacimiento del Turuñuelo de Guareña, en las Vegas Altas del Guadiana, en Badajoz, han dado con grandes descubrimientos. Lo último han sido los huesos de una persona adulta, probablemente un hombre de en torno a 1,67 metros de altura.
El único edificio de dos plantas que se conserva de la etapa final de Tartesos, ha escondido durante 2.500 años valiosa información sobre esta civilización que floreció en el suroeste de la península Ibérica en la primera mitad del primer milenio antes de Cristo.
Los huesos recién descubiertos proporcionarán ahora ADN para seguir investigando. Según los propios investigadores, las piernas están muy bien conservadas, así como el cráneo, aunque esté completamente aplastado por el peso de los materiales depositados encima.
Con las pruebas de ADN y los distintos análisis que le realicen, conseguirán desvelar grandes rasgos de estos humanos. Entre ellos, su tipo de alimentación, procedencia y estar completamente seguros de su sexo.
Además, a este descubrimiento se suma dos formaciones de arquitectura de la época. La primera, un gran corredor que rodea el enorme edificio, otro elemento inédito junto a la escalinata monumental de 11 peldaños y el más que probable uso de falsas bóvedas.
La segunda formación, son los pies de una escultura griega de mármol sellados en el último peldaño de la escalinata. Los análisis hechos indican que el mármol procede de las islas Cícladas, un material que no se había documentado en la península hasta mucho tiempo después.
