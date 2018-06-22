La justicia levanta el secuestro de 'Fariña'

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha levantado el secuestro del libro 'Fariña' sobre el narcotráfico gallego del periodista Nacho Carretero, una medida que se había adoptado el pasado mes de marzo ante la demanda presentada por el exalcalde de O Grove, Alfredo .
Ayer se celebró en un Juzgado de Collado Villalba (Madrid) el juicio por la demanda por vulneración del derecho al honor interpuesta por el exalcalde de O Grove José Alfredo Bea Gondar, que reclamó que el autor y la editorial Libos del KO le indemnicen con medio millón de euros por citarle en el libro relacionándole con el narcotráfico. Pero el fiscal pidió levantar el secuestro del libro y desestimar la reclamación.
En un comunicado la Fiscalía explicaba que ha considerado que "no se ha producido ningún ataque al derecho al honor por parte del periodista ni en los comentarios que se vierten en el libro sobre el político ni como consecuencia de las entrevistas concedidas por el autor a diversos medios de comunicación en las que le acusaba de ser un 'narcotraficante'".
Finalmente, la Audiencia madrileña ha acordado levantar el secuestro de 'Fariña' en un auto en el que admite el recurso de la editorial Libros del KO contra la medida cautelar adoptada tras la demanda de Bea Gondar, que también denunció a 'Público' al considerar que este medio vulneró su derecho fundamental al honor por llamarle "narcotraficante" en un artículo.
