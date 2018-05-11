Público
El mensaje oculto de los carteles de San Isidro

A la reivindicación feminista se une otra mucho más velada, camuflada entre las flores típicas madrileñas que aderezan ese puñado de sonrisas...

Era un secreto a voces. Un guiño para entendidos. La uve verde icono del veganismo se ha colado en cada uno de los carteles que anuncian las fiestas de San Isidro. A la reivindicación feminista se une otra mucho más velada, oculta entre las flores típicas madrileñas que aderezan ese puñado de sonrisas...

Las mantillas expansivas que ha pintado la ilustradora Mercedes de Bellard y que están dando mucho que hablar, ocultan un secreto en cada una de las imágenes. Un estampado tan variado como proclive al camuflaje. Eso mismo debió de pensar De Bellard mientras pergeñaba las imágenes que ahora pueblan Madrid.

Descarten la casualidad; el icono es idéntico y no admite debates. Pueden comprobarlo más abajo. Homenaje, complicidad… Llámenlo como quieran pero está ahí a la vista de todos:

Carteles de San Isidro

Carteles de San Isidro

Detalle del guiño vegano...

Detalle del guiño vegano...

