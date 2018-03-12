Público
Astrid Fina logra el bronce en snowboard cross

La rider barcelonesa consiguió la primera medalla española en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Invierno disputados en el condado de PyeongChang (Corea del Sur).

Astrid Fina en los Juegos Paralímpicos de invierno, PyeongChang (Corea del Sur)- REUTERS

La deportista española, que en PyeongChang disputa sus segundos Juegos, luchó por la medalla de bronce en snowboard cross, categoría SB-LL2, ante la holandesa Renske Van Beek, a la que venció en una bajada que dominó de principio a fin. El oro fue para la también holandesa Bibian Mentel-Spee y la plata para su compatriota Lisa Bunschoten.

Una orgullosa Astrid Fina dijo no creer todo lo que está viviendo y dedicó su triunfo a su madre y a su entrenador, Albert Mallol, por las horas dedicadas.

