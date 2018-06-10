El español Rafael Nadal triunfó de nuevo en Roland Garros, ganando por undécima vez de su carrera, al batir en la final este domingo al austriaco Dominic Thiem por 6-4, 6-3 y 6-2 en dos horas y 42 minutos.
El español, quien mantiene así el número uno del mundo en el próximo ránking, levanta su 17º Grand Slam y se acerca a los veinte del suizo Roger Federer, récord histórico.
Nadal, de 32 años, iguala además el récord de la australiana Margaret Court, quien también se alzó con once grandes en un mismo Grande (Abierto de Australia entre 1960 y 1973).
En el impresionante palmarés del mallorquín, figuran desde este domingo 11 Copas de los Mosqueteros: las de 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 y 2018.
Nadal, el rey de la arcilla dominó de cabo a rabo el partido, ante Thiem, el aspirante a romperle la hegemonía, al que jugó tácticamente con inteligencia, con bolas altas al fondo de la pista.
El tenista español más laureado de la historia terminó el partido con problemas en un dedo al sufrir calambres en el dedo corazón de la mano izquierda.
"Ha sido increíble, he jugado un partido muy bueno. Dominic ha jugado un buen tenis. Es un amigo y es uno de los jugadores que el torneo necesita", dijo desde la pista Philippe Chatrier Nadal, quien intercaló el francés con el inglés.
"Estaba muy preocupado en el tercer set cuando me dio un calambre (en el brazo). Es imposible pensar en algo así", agregó el español, quien alabó el tenis "agresivo" y el golpe de derecha de su rival.
Para levantar el trofeo, Nadal tuvo que apear al italiano Simone Bolelli (130 del mundo) en primera fase; al argentino Guido Pella (78), en segunda; al francés Richard Gasquet (32), en tercera; y al alemán Maximiliam Marterer (70), en octavos.
Los argentinos Diego Schwartzman (undécimo) y Juan Martín del Potro (sexto) fueron sus víctimas en cuartos y semifinales, respectivamente.
Schwartzman fue el único jugador que pudo robarle un set a Nadal en este torneo. El argentino dejó el récord de sets ganados seguidos del español en Roland Garros en 37, por debajo de los 41 del extenista sueco Björn Borg.
