Abanca compra el negocio minorista de Deutsche Bank en Portugal

El grupo financiero Abanca (heredero de las antiguas cajas de ahorros gallegas) anunció el martes la adquisición del negocio portugués de Deutsche Bank, especializado en el segmento de banca personal y privada, por un importe no desvelado en una operación que le permitirá incrementar su cartera crediticia en 2.400 millones de euros.
El grupo financiero dijo en un comunicado que la integración se concluirá en el primer semestre de 2019, tras recibir las autorizaciones necesarias y concluir la integración tecnológica de ambas entidades.
Abanca incorporará además un total de 41 oficinas en Portugal(principalmente en Lisboa y Oporto, de las que cuatro son centros de inversión y dos oficinas de banca privada) en una operación que le permitirá mejorar un 5 por ciento su margen de intereses y un 20 por ciento sus ingresos por comisiones.
Deutsche Bank comenzó su andadura en el mercado portugués en 1978 como banco de particulares, enfocado a clientes de banca privada con poder adquisitivo medio-alto.
Abanca está controlado por el conglomerado venezolado Banesco después de adquirir el negocio de las cajas en 2014.
