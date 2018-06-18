Fomento eliminará los peajes de las autopistas cuando acabe su concesión

El Ministerio de Fomento va a eliminar los peajes de las autopistas cuyas concesiones vencen ahora. Asimismo, auditará el plan para sacar a concurso las nueve autopistas de peaje quebradas y rescatadas por el Estado que ha heredado del anterior Ejecutivo.
"Hemos decidido que se libere de peaje", ha anunciado el titular de esta cartera, José Luis Ábalos, en una entrevista en el diario El País. La decisión del nuevo Gobierno afectará en breve directamente a tres autopistas: la AP-1 entre Burgos y Armiñón (84 kilómetros), cuya concesión vence el 30 de noviembre de este año; y la AP-7 entre Alicante y Tarragona y la AP-4 entre Sevilla y Cádiz, cuyas concesiones terminan el 31 de diciembre de 2019 y que cuentan con 468 kilómetros
Además, según el rotativo, crea un precedente para las autopistas que vencen el 31 de agosto de 2021 (AP-2 entre Zaragoza y el Mediterráneo y los tramos de la AP-7 Tarragona-La Jonquera y Montmeló-El Papiol, con 479 kilómetros en su conjunto).
Sobre las autopistas quebradas, Ábalos ha destacado que la información que le han trasladado "no es muy coincidente en términos de los ingresos que podría reportar esa relicitación, ni tampoco en los costes que tiene que asumir el Estado tanto por RPA (responsabilidad patrimonial del Estado) como por las expropiaciones o por algún otro coste pendiente de asumir".
De acuerdo con el ministro, las cifras que le han trasladado varios responsables de ese departamento es que los ingresos previstos por la licitación son 700 millones y la RPA entre 2.000 y 2.600, frente a los 1.000 millones que esperaba obtener el Ejecutivo anterior y los 1.800 que preveía abonar.
"Tenemos que saber exactamente de cuánto estamos hablando y de la afectación al propio déficit del Estado", ha recalcado Ábalos, que ha destacado además de que le han advertido de que "las concesionarias que tenían esas autopistas van a provocar conflictos judiciales".
