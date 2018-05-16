El fondo británico TCI y Talos Capital venden el 2,6% de Aena

El principal accionista privado de Aena, el fondo británico The Children's Investiment Fund Management (TCI), y Talos Capital han anunciado este martes la venta del 2,6% del capital del gestor aeroportuario por unos 696,5 millones de euros, según ha anunciado la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
En un comunicado a la CNMV, UBS y Citibank dijeron que TCI vendió 4 millones de acciones de Aena a un precio 174,12 euros por título, un descuento del 3 por ciento sobre el precio de cierre de las acciones del martes.
La desinversión se hizo mediante una colocación acelerada entre inversores institucionales.
En relación con la referida transacción, TCI Luxembourg y Talos Capital Designated Activity Company se han comprometido a no vender, o de cualquier otro modo transmitir acciones de Aena, durante un periodo de 90 días naturales desde la fecha de vencimiento, excepto con el previo consentimiento de Citigroup Global Markets Limited y UBS Limited, con sujeción a determinadas excepciones.
Tras la desinversión, TCI aún posee unos 12,4 millones de acciones de Aena, equivalente a un 8,29% de su capital. Según las estimaciones de Banco Sabadell Análisis, TCI realizó plusvalías del orden de 464 millones de euros con esta colocación. "El mayor riesgo sería que TCI siguiera vendiendo", advirtió Banco Sabadell Análisis.
