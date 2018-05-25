Un juzgado anula la venta de 3.000 viviendas públicas de Madrid a un fondo buitre

El juzgado de lo contencioso-administrativo número 29 de Madrid ha decidido estimar la demanda presentada por una vecina de Navalcarnero y anula así, la venta de casi 3.000 viviendas públicas de la Comunidad de Madrid a un fondo buitre, según informa Cadena Ser.

Del mismo modo, la sentencia acaba también con un acuerdo firmado en 2013 por el gobierno regional de Ignacio González en el que se vendieron 2.935 viviendas, 3.084 garajes, 1865 trasteros y 45 locales a Azora Gestión por doscientos millones de euros.

La demandante, que beneficiaria de una vivienda de protección oficial del Instituto de la Vivienda de la Comunidad de Madrid (IVIMA) desde 2007, presentó la denuncia después de que las condiciones de su contrato empeoraran drásticamente el gobierno regional vendió su casa a un fondo buitre.

En primera instancia la mujer disfrutaba de, entre otras cosas, una reducción del alquiler del 90% en la localidad madrileña de Navalcarnero. Su contrato de alquiler con IVIMA iba a ser ha vendido al fondo buitre, pero el juzgado de Gran Vía ha anulado la transmisión.

La sentencia dice que "no se ofrece ni justifica la razón o el porqué dejan de ser necesarias dichas promociones que cumplen una función social" y que no cuadra vender vivienda pública con el fin fundamental del IVIMA. Según el magistrado, sólo se podría haber justificado si no hubiese existido una demanda o estuviesen desocupadas.

En un primer momento, la jurisdicción contencioso-administrativa desatendió a los afectados. Y fue el Tribunal Supremo el que, a finales de noviembre del año pasado, obligó a este juzgado a revisar su caso.