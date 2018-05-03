La Audiencia Nacional ha declarado nulo el despido colectivo de los 43 trabajadores que prestaban el servicio de 'call-center' en España para la compañía aérea alemana Air Berlin, y que fueron incluidos en el concurso de acreedores presentado en Alemania, pero no en España. Los empleados (41 en Palma de Mallorca, 1 en Madrid y 1 en Barcelona) fueron despedidos en noviembre, sin negociación con la comisión negociadora designada a tal efecto por los trabajadores, y con el mínimo legal de indemnización de 20 días por año trabajado hasta un máximo de doce mensualidades, según ha informado la Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) en un comunicado.
Los servicios jurídicos de USO presentaron la impugnación del despido colectivo al estimar que no había fundamentos de derecho para ello en España, ya que el concurso de acreedores solo se había presentado en Alemania a pesar de tener plantilla en España. Ahora, Air Berlin está condenada por la Sala de lo Social de la Audiencia Nacional a reincorporar a los 43 trabajadores.
Al no haber centro de trabajo, por la quiebra de la aerolínea, puede comenzar el incidente de no readmisión, pero en todo caso, señala USO, se anula el despido colectivo de noviembre y los trabajadores tendrán derecho a percibir tanto las nóminas devengadas desde entonces como una indemnización de 45 días por año trabajo, en lugar de los 20 días impuestos por la compañía aérea alemana.
En octubre de 2017 la segunda mayor aerolínea alemana ponía fin a sus operaciones después de casi cuatro décadas. Air Berlin recibió ofertas de Lufthansa para la adquisición de la mayor parte de sus aviones de largo radio y la filial regional LGW --81 aviones y 3.000 empleados-- mientras que easyJet presentó una oferta por sus activos en Berlín. El excampeón de Fórmula 1 Niki Lauda se hizo con la filial austríaca, Niki.
