Público
Público

Mercadona Mercadona busca personal para trabajar por 1.870 euros brutos al mes en Valencia, Barcelona, Galicia y País Vasco 

La cadena ha lanzado una nueva oferta de empleo para puestos de frigoristas, electromecánicos y personal de mantenimiento

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fachada de un supermercado Mercadona. E.P.

Fachada de un supermercado Mercadona. E.P.

La cadena de supermercados Mercadona ha lanzado una nueva oferta de empleo con sueldos de 1.870 euros brutos al mes, a lo que se le sumaría la progresión salarial, y otros añadidos, como nocturnidad, dependiendo del puesto. El contrato, de carácter indefinido, es para sus centros logísticos de Valencia, Barcelona, Galicia y País Vasco. Los solicitantes han de tener disponibilidad para trabajar de lunes a domingo y las jornadas son de cuarenta horas semanales. 

Las vacantes en Valencia son para frigoristas, para los que la cadena solicita que los candidatos acrediten su titulación de FP II o Grado Superior en Frío Industrial/Mantenimiento en instalaciones térmicas y fluidos con dos años de experiencia. En Barcelona se solicita aspirantes a electromecánicos, que deben contar con la titulación del Ciclo Formativo de Grado Superior o FP II equivalente en Electricidad y Electrónica, Mecatrónica, Electromecánica, Automatización y Robótica Industrial.

En País Vasco los puestos vacantes son para frigoristas (sin necesitar experiencia previa) y electromecánicos. El personal de mantenimiento queda para Galicia, donde los candidatos deben tener una titulación de FP II Grado Superior en Frío y/o Climatización Industrial o equivalente.

Etiquetas