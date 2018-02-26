Público
Futuro de las pensiones públicas Miles de pensionistas exigen en Bilbao unas pensiones dignas

Por séptimo lunes consecutivo —desde el 15 de enero—, la plataforma de asociaciones de jubilados, viudas y pensionistas de Bizkaia convoca una protesta contra la "ridícula" subida del 0,25%

Concentración en Bilbao de la plataforma de asociaciones de jubilados, viudas y pensionistas de Bizkaia y los principales municipios del territorio en defensa de unas pensiones dignas, del sistema público de pensiones y de su actualización en base al IPC.

Por séptimo lunes consecutivo —desde el 15 de enero—, la plataforma de asociaciones de jubilados, viudas y pensionistas de Bizkaia ha convocado a miles de pensionistas para protestar en las calles de Bilbao en defensa de unas pensiones dignas, del sistema público de pensiones y de su actualización en base al IPC. 

"Fuera los ladrones de las instituciones" o "Manos arriba, esto es un atraco" son algunas de las consignas que se han escuchado este lunes en los que manifestantes vuelven a mostrar su rechazo a la "ridícula" subida del 0,25% de las pensiones.

