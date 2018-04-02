Rafael del Pino cobra 5,49 millones como presidente de Ferrovial en 2017

El presidente de Ferrovial, Rafael del Pino, recibió una retribución de 5,49 millones de euros por el ejercicio de su cargo en 2017, importe ligeramente inferior a la de 5,8 millones que cobró en 2016.
No obstante, en el ejercicio precedente, el presidente sumó a dicha retribución una entrega de acciones por la ejecución de un plan de incentivos a corto plazo por importe de 9,38 millones.
En cuanto a la remuneración de 5,49 millones cobrada en 2017, del importe total, 1,45 millones corresponden al salario fijo y otros 2,39 millones a la retribución variable, ligada al cumplimiento de objetivos y a su rendimiento profesional.
Respecto a los emolumentos del consejero delegado, Íñigo Meirás, se situaron en 4,72 millones de euros en 2017, monto también inferior al de 5,29 millones del ejercicio precedente, cuando también complementó su retribución con una entrega de un plan de acciones por unos 170.000 euros.
El primer ejecutivo del grupo de construcción, servicios y concesiones cuenta con un plan del pensiones al que la empresa aportó 542.000 euros el pasado año, con lo que ya acumula un total de 6,43 millones de euros, según consta en el informe de retribuciones remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
