El regulador bursátil brasileño ordena una subasta por Eletropaulo el 18 mayo

El regulador bursátil brasileño CVM ha decidido que las empresas interesadas en adquirir Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA presenten sus ofertas en una subasta en directo en la bolsa de Brasil el 18 de mayo, dijo la empresa en documentos al regulador presentados el fin de semana.
Las ofertas competidoras deben ser presentadas en la bolsa de Sao Paulo el 18 de mayo, a más tardar a las 4 p.m. hora local (19.00 GMT), según el gestor bursátil brasileño B3 SA.
Tres empresas han presentado hasta el momento ofertas: Neoenergia SA, controlada por la española Iberdrola, Enel y el rival brasileño Energisa SA.
Neoenergia elevó su oferta por Eletropaulo a última hora del viernes a 29,40 reales por acción desde 25,51 reales, superando una oferta anterior de Enel de 28 reales por acción.
Por separado, la eléctrica brasileña, conocida formalmente como Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA, anunció en una presentación de valores el lunes que ha decidido mantener su oferta de levantar 1.500 millones de reales (439,51 millones de dólares) con la venta de acciones nuevas, como se anunció la semana pasada, para reducir deuda.
Enel ha condicionado su oferta a la cancelación de la ampliación de capital de Eletropaulo, cuestionando la medida en una carta abierta.
