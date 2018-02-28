RTVE cerró 2017 con un superávit de 25 millones de euros

RTVE cerró el ejercicio 2017 con un resultado positivo de 25 millones de euros y la deuda se redujo en más de un 80% respecto al año 2016, según ha informado este miércoles la Corporación. "Ello se debe a unos mayores ingresos, especialmente los de origen comercial, y al cumplimiento de los objetivos de gasto", ha manifestado RTVE.
De este modo, los ingresos alcanzaron los 980 millones de euros, lo que supone un incremento de en torno a 3 millones de euros respecto a lo presupuestado, "consecuencia de unos mayores ingresos comerciales, a la espera de la cifra definitiva de las aportaciones de las operadoras de telecomunicaciones y de televisión".
Asimismo, la Corporación RTVE tuvo un gasto total de 952 millones de euros, lo que supone un cumplimiento del 98% respecto del presupuesto, y una reducción del 2% sobre el gasto de 2016, ejercicio en el que RTVE hizo frente a la retransmisión de los Juegos Olímpicos de Río.
En relación con los gastos operativos, RTVE ha indicado que "se han mantenido bajo control", especialmente los gastos generales, que se han reducido casi un 5% respecto del año anterior, continuando con la tendencia iniciada en 2013. Los gastos de estructura descienden en 2017 hasta los 174 millones.
En este sentido, RTVE ha señalado que los gastos de personal "se han comportado en línea con las previsiones", con incrementos debidos a los deslizamientos salariales por antigüedad, así como por el incremento del 1% previsto en los Presupuestos Generales del Estado.
Por otro lado, ha destacado que durante 2017 se han ejecutado inversiones por importe de 39 millones de euros que "van a permitir incrementar y modernizar la capacidad productiva, y continuar con la renovación y transformación digital de RTVE".
