Santander, Caixabank y Bankia reclaman al Estado 1.350 millones por el Castor

La reclamación llega después de que el Tribunal Constitucional declarara nulo el real decreto-ley que permitió a Escal UGS, empresa controlada por ACS, cobrar una indemnización por la paralización del almacén de gas

La plataforma del almacén de gas Castor, frente al Delta del Ebro. AFP/Lluis Gene

El Banco Santander, CaixaBank y Bankia reclaman al Estado los 1.350 millones de euros que aportaron para facilitar el cierre del almacén submarino de gas Castor y que el Gobierno se comprometió a devolver en 30 años, "más los daños causados".

Las tres entidades han formulado hoy ante el Gobierno una "reclamación de responsabilidad del Estado legislador" en la que solicitan la devolución del dinero aportado, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.

La reclamación llega después de que el Tribunal Constitucional declarara nulo el real decreto-ley que permitió a Escal UGS, empresa controlada por ACS, cobrar una indemnización por la paralización del almacén de gas, al entender que no debe ocasionar ninguna pérdida a quien ha financiado a los poderes públicos para facilitar una medida de interés general.

