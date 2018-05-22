Público
Stacey Cunningham La Bolsa de Nueva York nombra a una mujer como presidenta por primera vez en su historia 

Stacey Cunnigham, directora general de operaciones desde 2015, sustituirá este viernes a Thomas Farley.

Stacey Cunningham, nueva presidenta de la Bolsa de Nueva York/Reuters

Stacey Cunningham será la primera presidenta de la Bolsa de Nueva York en sus 226 años de historia. Cunnigham, directora general de operaciones desde 2015, sustituirá este viernes a Thomas Farley, el actual presidente de la New York Stock Exchange.

Cunningham, que inició su carrera en la bolsa neoyorquina como becaria en 1994, se convertirá en la 67ta persona que ocupa la presidencia de la entidad.

La futura presidenta es ingeniera industrial por la Universidad de Lehigh (Pensilvania) y ocupó el cargo de jefa de operaciones de NYSE en junio de 2015. Se ha dedicado principalmente a la gestión de relaciones y productos, así como a mercados hipotecarios.

Desde 1996 a 2005 trabajó en Wall Street para la compañía Banc of America Specialist, y posteriormente se incorporó a la segunda bolsa de valores, Nasdaq hasta 2012 para volver a la Bolsa de Nueva York.

