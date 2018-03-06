El juez deja en libertad al excomisario de Barajas y socio de Villarejo

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Diego de Egea ha dejado hoy en libertad al excomisario del aeropuerto de Barajas Carlos Salamanca y le ha impuesto como medidas cautelares la retirada del pasaporte, la prohibición de salir de España y presentaciones mensuales en el juzgado más próximo.
Salamanca ingresó en prisión el pasado 5 de noviembre junto al comisario José Villarejo. Los investigadores creen que ambos eran socios en una red dedicada a facilitar la entrada de personas de nacionalidad guineana en España y su posterior regularización a través de las empresas de Villarejo.
El juez investiga a Villarejo y a Salamanca por los delitos de organización criminal, cohecho y blanqueo de capitales y, en el caso de este último, también por un delito contra los derechos de los ciudadanos extranjeros.
Villarejo por su parte permanece en prisión también desde el 5 de noviembre y el pasado viernes, la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional, rechazó por tercera vez excarcelarle.
La pasada semana, la Fiscalía Anticorrupción solicitó al juez que abriera una pieza separada, dentro de esta misma causa -que permanece bajo secreto-, para juzgar a Salamanca y a una segunda persona, Francisco M., por otro delito de cohecho cometido al recibir dádivas a cambio de permitir la entrada ilegal de ciudadanos guineanos en España.
Según la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, ambos se valían de las funciones propias de sus respectivos cargos policiales, "especialmente sensibles para la seguridad nacional", para recibir "elevadas sumas de dinero y regalos suntuarios diversos".
Todo ello a cambio de sus servicios especializados "de inteligencia" y de "facilitar la entrada ilegal de ciudadanos no comunitarios en territorio español".
En esta causa, denominada Tándem, también figuran como investigados, entre otros, la mujer de Villarejo, Gema Isabel Alcalá, un hijo de ambos y otro de Salamanca.
