Izquierda Unida ha registrado una serie de preguntas en el Congreso y el Senado para exigir explicaciones al Gobierno por "restringir" el acceso a documentación sobre la Guerra Civil que se custodia en el Archivo General Militar de Ávila, así como en otros archivos dependientes del Ejército de Tierra.
Se trata de toda la documentación clasificada con marcas de 'secreto' o 'reservado' anterior a la Ley de Secretos Oficiales de 1968, según publicó este diario esta semana. En una nota de prensa, la formación critica esta "involución en la transparencia" puesta en marcha por el Estado Mayor del Ejército, con la "colaboración necesaria" del Ministerio de Defensa.
De esta manera se refieren la diputada Eva García Sempere y la senadora Vanessa Angustia, responsables de IU en ambas cámaras de los temas de memoria histórica, al hecho de que todos los documentos históricos en archivos militares que lleven alguna marca de clasificación sean tratados como 'clasificados'.
Estos archivos, que podían ser consultados hasta ahora libremente, quedan fuera del alcance de los investigadores y del conjunto de la ciudadanía al aplicar una decisión tomada en junio de 2016.
Además, comparten la "grave preocupación" mostrada por el Cuerpo de Archiveros y los trabajadores de archivos militares, que denuncian esta "rocambolesca e inadmisible" situación que consideran favorecida por el Gobierno del PP.
Por eso, piden explicaciones sobre qué normas regirán a partir de ahora el acceso a los fondos documentales de la Guerra Civil española que se conservan en el Archivo General Militar de Ávila y qué limitaciones se impondrán al acceso y consulta, entre otras cuestiones.
