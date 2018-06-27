Público
Público

El PSOE aplicará el Código ético a rajatabla con el presiente de la Diputación de Valencia

Ábalos sostiene que, en todo caso, que se trata de una irregularidad procedimental

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El secretario de Organización del PSOE y ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, conversa con los titulares de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, y de Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, durante el pleno del Congreso. EFE/Ballesteros

El secretario de Organización del PSOE y ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, conversa con los titulares de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, y de Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, durante el pleno del Congreso. EFE/Ballesteros

Al PSOE no le va a temblar el pulso tras la detención del presidente de la Diputación de Valencia, Jorge Rodríguez, por los presuntos delitos de prevaricación administrativa y malversación de fondo públicos, y asegurará que se cumplirá a rajatabla el Código Ético del partido. Por ello, aseguró que la primera medida será suspenderle de militancia si se concretan los hechos.

Así lo aseguró este miércoles el secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, quien dijo que todavía se está a la espera de conocer los hechos que se le imputan, y se está en contacto permanente con la dirección del Partido Socialista del País Valenciano (PSPV).

La detención de Jorge Rodríguez afecta de lleno al PSPV ya que era uno de los hombres de confianza del presidente de la Comunidad Valencia, Ximo Puig; y ejercía como portavoz de la dirección regional del partido.

No obstante, Ábalos indicó que todo apunta a que se trata de un caso de irregularidad procedimental en unos nombramientos.

Etiquetas