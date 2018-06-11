Una nave de la Guardia Costera italiana con 937 inmigrantes a bordo rescatados en los últimos días en el mar Mediterráneo pondrá rumbo hacia el puerto siciliano de Catania para su desembarco, indicaron a Efe fuentes de los guardacostas.
A bordo de la patrullera italiana Diciotti se encuentran 937 inmigrantes rescatados durante el fin de semana y dos cadáveres recuperados, y todos serán desembarcados en Catania, aunque la fuente señaló que aún no consta un horario preciso sobre su llegada.
Su rescate fue posible mediante siete operaciones se socorro distintas coordinadas por la Central Operativa de la Guardia Costera junto a una embarcación de la misión europea de lucha contra el tráfico de seres humanos, EUNavforMed, y algunos mercantes.
La asignación de puerto a esa embarcación de la Guardia Costera italiana, que participa en misiones comunitarias, se produce después de que las autoridades de Italia negaran el atraque a la nave Aquarius de la ONG SOS Méditerranée con 629 inmigrantes a bordo. Esto ha originado un duro pulso entre Italia y Malta, pues ambos países mediterráneos se negaban a permitir el desembarco de los inmigrantes.
La disputa fue zanjada con la propuesta del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de acoger a los inmigrantes en el puerto de Valencia. La nave se encuentra actualmente a la espera de instrucciones en aguas internacionales entre Malta y la isla italiana de Sicilia.
