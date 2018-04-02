La evacuación de combatientes y civiles de la ciudad de Duma, el último reducto rebelde de Guta Oriental, en las afueras de Damasco, ha comenzado este lunes con la salida de varios autobuses de esa urbe, según informa la televisión siria. Cuatro autobuses con milicianos de la facción islamista el Ejército del Islam y civiles abandonaron Duma y salieron por el corredor de Al Wafidín, que conecta la ciudad con zonas bajo el control de las autoridades y donde ahora esperan para partir en dirección al norte de Siria, señaló la cadena.
Rusia, aliada del Gobierno sirio, y el Ejército del Islam alcanzaron este domingo un acuerdo para realizar la evacuación de combatientes y civiles que lo deseen de Duma en dirección a Yarablus y Al Bab, en el norte de Siria y en poder de rebeldes apoyados por Turquía. El pacto contempla también un intercambio de prisioneros y el despliegue de la policía militar rusa en Duma.
Esta población es el último reducto rebelde que queda en Guta Oriental después de que las facciones que controlaban otras partes de la región aceptaran marcharse al norte de Siria.
Las fuerzas leales al presidente sirio, Bashar al Asad, mantienen desde mediados de febrero una ofensiva para arrebatar a los grupos rebeldes el control de Guta Oriental. La ofensiva ha acabado con la vida de más de 1.100 personas, según el Observatorio Sirio para los Derechos Humanos.
