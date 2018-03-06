Las dos Coreas han acordado celebrar una cumbre el próximo abril en la frontera y establecer una línea directa de comunicación entre sus líderes, anunció este martes el Gobierno de Seúl.
El encuentro, que supondría la tercera cumbre de la historia entre las dos Coreas, se celebrará en la aldea de la paz de Panmunjeom, en la frontera entre los dos países, anunció durante una rueda de prensa el jefe de la oficina presidencial surcoreana de Seguridad Nacional, Chung Eui-yong.
El anuncio se produjo a la vuelta del viaje de dos días de Chung a Corea del Norte, adonde acudió como enviado de Seúl junto a una delegación que mantuvo un encuentro con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un.
El Sur y el Norte han acordado además poner en marcha una línea directa de comunicación entre sus dos líderes "para permitir un diálogo estrecho y la rebaja de las tensiones militares", detalló Chung.
Durante la visita de la delegación surcoreana a Corea del Norte el régimen de Pyongyang también reiteró su compromiso de deshacerse de sus armas nucleares.
"El Norte expresó claramente su compromiso con la desnuclearización de la Península coreana y dijo que no tendría ninguna razón para poseer armas nucleares si se garantizara la seguridad de su régimen y se eliminaran las amenazas militares contra Corea del Norte", explicó Chung.
Por otra parte, Corea del Norte ha expresado su voluntad de dialogar con Estados Unidos y se ha comprometido a suspender sus pruebas nucleares y de misiles en caso de iniciar esos contactos.
El régimen norcoreano se abstendría de realizar "provocaciones armamentísticas estratégicas" mientras se desarrolla ese eventual diálogo, dijo el enviado de Seúl al Norte, en declaraciones recogidas por la agencia local Yonhap.
El viaje de la delación surcoreana a Pyongyang, el primero en más de 10 años de una representación de alto nivel al Norte, respondió a la histórica visita que realizó en febrero al Sur la hermana del líder norcoreano, Kim Yo-jong, con motivo de los JJOO de Invierno.
Durante uno de sus varios encuentros con el presidente surcoreano, Moon Jae-in, la hermana del líder del Norte le trasladó una invitación para celebrar una cumbre con Kim Jong-un en Pyongyang.
