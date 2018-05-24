Donald Trump cancela la cumbre de junio con Kim Jong-un en Singapur

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este jueves la cancelación de la cumbre prevista con el líder norcoreano Kim Jong-un el 12 de junio en Singapur debido a la reciente "abierta hostilidad" por parte de Pyongyang.
"La cumbre de Singapur, para el bien de ambas partes, pero en detrimento del mundo, no tendrá lugar", afirmó Trump en una carta dirigida al líder norcoreano.
En su misiva, el mandatario advirtió a Kim del poderío militar estadounidense frente al norcoreano.
"Usted habla de su capacidad nuclear, pero la nuestra es tan grande y poderosa que rezo a Dios que nunca tenga que ser usada", recalcó.
Trump remarcó que "el mundo, y Corea del Norte en particular, ha perdido una gran oportunidad para una paz duradera" con la cancelación del encuentro y destacó que se trata de "un verdadero momento triste para la humanidad".
La suspensión de la histórica cumbre se produce después de días de creciente tensión y nerviosismo entre ambas partes.
"Nosotros no suplicaremos a Estados Unidos por diálogo y tampoco nos molestaremos en persuadirles si no se quieren sentar con nosotros. Si Estados Unidos se reúne con nosotros en una habitación o nos encuentra en un enfrentamiento nuclear depende totalmente de su decisión", señaló hoy la vicecanciller de Exteriores de Corea del Norte, Choe Son-hui.
La semana pasada, Pyongyang ya amenazó con cancelar la cumbre, la primera de la historia entre los dos países, debido lo que consideró como presiones de la Casa Blanca para imponerle un modelo de desnuclearización "unilateral", y Trump reconoció el pasado martes su posible retraso.
La cita entre Kim y Trump hubiese sido la primera entre los líderes de Estados Unidos y Corea del Norte tras casi 70 años de confrontación iniciada con la Guerra de Corea (1950-1953) y más de un cuarto de siglo de fallidas negociaciones.
