EEUU sanciona al yerno de Putin y a oligarcas rusos por intentar "socavar las democracias"

El Gobierno de EEUU impuso hoy sanciones económicas contra siete oligarcas y 17 funcionarios rusos, entre ellos el yerno del presidente Vladimir Putin, por su participación "en acciones perversas en todo el mundo", incluido el "intento de socavar las democracias occidentales".
"Los oligarcas y las élites rusas que se aprovechan de este corrupto sistema ya no estarán aislados de las consecuencias de las actividades desestabilizadoras de su gobierno", afirmó Steven Mnuchin, secretario del Tesoro de Estados Unidos, en un comunicado.
Mnuchin subrayó que "el Gobierno ruso está involucrado en acciones perversas en todo el mundo, incluida la continuada ocupación de Crimea y la instigación de violencia en el este de Ucrania".
El funcionario también justificó las sanciones en el hecho de que el Kremlin proporciona "al régimen sirio de Bachar al Asad material y armas para bombardear a sus propios civiles", y por sus intentos de "socavar las democracias occidentales" y realizar "maliciosas actividades cibernéticas".
Entre los sancionados figuran Kirill Shamálov, yerno de Putin y uno de los principales accionistas de la energética Sibur, y el multimillonario Oleg Deripaska, fundador de la eléctrica En+ Group.
Asimismo han sido incluidos en la lista altos cargos del Gobierno ruso, como Nikolái Pátrushev, secretario del Consejo de Seguridad del Kremlin, y Alexander Torshin, presidente adjunto del Banco Central de Rusia, entre otros.
Como consecuencia, quedan congelados los activos que estas personas y entidades puedan tener bajo jurisdicción estadounidense y se prohíben las transacciones financieras con ellos.
El anuncio del Tesoro de hoy se suma a las sanciones del pasado 15 de marzo en las que Washington designó a cerca de una veintena de ciudadanos rusos por su intento de interferir en las elecciones presidenciales estadounidenses de 2016 a través de ataques cibernéticos.
