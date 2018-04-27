Público
Estado Islámico Policías de UE, EEUU y Canadá desmantelan centros de propaganda del Estado Islámico

Cuerpos policiales de diferentes países han coordinado, junto a Europol, la operación para incautar herramientas propagandísticas y pruebas digitales de grupos yihadistas.

Yihadista detenido por propaganda del ISIS. Foto de archivo - EFE

Cuerpos policiales de cinco países de la Unión Europea, Estados Unidos y Canadá lograron hoy, en una operación conjunta coordinada por Europol, incautar herramientas propagandísticas y pruebas digitales empleadas por el grupo terrorista Estado Islámico.

"Con esta acción de desmantelamiento, dirigida a los medios de comunicación del Estado Islámico como la agencia Amaq, pero también contra la radio al-Bayan, Halumu y Nashir, la capacidad del Estado Islámico para difundir y publicitar material terrorista ha quedado comprometida", aseguró Europol en un comunicado.

