Público
Público

Israel ataca posiciones de Hamás en Gaza tras explosiones en la frontera

El enclave se encuentra bajo el bloqueo de Israel desde el pasado octubre

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Fuerza Aérea israelí bombardeó hoy con misiles aire-tierra varias instalaciones militares en la franja de Gaza en respuesta al lanzamiento de dos cohetes anoche contra su territorio

Imágenes de la franja de Gaza tras uno de los bombardeos de la Fuerza Israelí en 2014 - EFE

Varios artefactos explotaron a primera hora de este jueves en la frontera norte de Gaza con Israel, una agresión que ha sido respondida por el Ejército israelí con el ataque a infraestructuras del Movimiento palestino Hamás.

Tras la detonación de un número indefinido de artefactos junto a la valla fronteriza donde suelen patrullar tropas israelíes, "tanques del Ejército atacaron posiciones de Hamás", informó la portavocía militar en Twitter. Tanto esta fuente como un portavoz del Ministerio de Salud en Gaza aseguraron que no se han registrado víctimas.

Hace un mes, cuatro soldados israelíes resultaron heridos, dos de ellos de gravedad, en un incidente similar que fue contestado con 18 ataques israelíes. 

Israel, que al igual que Estados Unidos y la Unión Europea considera a Hamás una organización terrorista, mantiene desde octubre bajo bloqueo el enclave.

Israel y el Movimiento de Resistencia de Hamás guardan un frágil alto el fuego desde el fin de la guerra en el verano de 2014, la tercera en la franja de Gaza.

Etiquetas