Más de un centenar de jóvenes inmigrantes y refugiados que había sido secuestrados por traficantes de seres humanos fueron tiroteados mientras intentaban escapar de su cautiverio en el oeste de Libia, informó la ONG con sede en Francia Médicos Sin Fronteras.
Según la ONG, la mayoría eran adolescentes procedentes de Eritrea, Etiopía y Somalia que intentaba buscar asilo en Europa. 25 de ellos fueron hospitalizados en Bani Walid, siete por heridas graves a causa de disparos y fracturas.
Los jóvenes denunciaron que durante la escapada, 15 murieron y otros 40 , la mayoría mujeres, no lograron huir.
El tráfico de seres humanos en Libia fue mundialmente difundido a finales de 2017 en un reportaje de la cadena estadounidense CNN.
A finales de noviembre pasado, los líderes de la Unión Europea (UE) y la Unión Africana (UA) se comprometieron a atajar esa situación. Para ello, acordaron la evacuación "urgente" de las víctimas de trata en Libia y decidieron luchar contra las mafias que estarían llevando a cabo la compraventa de migrantes en este país del norte de África.
Estas mafias se aprovechan de la debilidad del fallido Estado libio, que está dividido en dos, con una autoridad en el este, bajo control del Parlamento en Tobruk y la tutela del mariscal Jalifa Hafter, y otra en Trípoli, respaldada por la ONU y con Fayez al Serraj como primer ministro.
