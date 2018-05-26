Público
Público

Acoso sexual Multan a una mujer por pegar una patada en los testículos al acosador de su madre 

El agresor solía masturbarse delante de la madre e incluso llegó a amenazarla con un cuchillo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
audiencia-provincial-caceres

La Audiencia Provincial de Cáceres condena a una mujer a pagar 600 euros por patear los genitales al acosador de su madre. / Google Maps

Una mujer ha sido condenada a pagar una multa de 600 euros por propinarle una patada en los testículos al hombre que llevaba meses acosando a su madre, según informa la Cadena Ser

Los hechos tuvieron lugar el martes pasado en la localidad de Ahigal (Cáceres), cuando la condenada y su madre se cruzaron con el acosador por la calle y comenzaron a discutir con él. Al parecer, el hombre solía masturbarse delante de la acosada, decirle cosas obscenas e, incluso, llegó a amenazar a madre e hija con un cuchillo.

Así, la discusión, en la que la hija advirtió al acosador increpándole "si tienes cojones, pajéate delante de mí" acabó con la mujer dándole una patada en los genitales al agresor, por lo que la Audiencia Provincial de Cáceres la ha condenado a pagar una multa de 600 euros por delito de lesiones.

Al hombre, por su parte, se le ha imputado una pena de un año y nueve meses de cárcel y el pago de una multa de 1200 euros, y se le ha dictaminado una orden de alejamiento de 50 metros para evitar que vuelva a acercarse a la mujer a la que acosaba.

Etiquetas