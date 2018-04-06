El Reino Unido introdujo hoy un nuevo impuesto sobre el azúcar a los fabricantes de refrescos para tratar de reducir su uso, siguiendo a países como Francia, Noruega o México.
La tasa se impondrá sobre aquellas bebidas con más de 8 gramos de azúcar por cada 100 mililitros y ascenderá a 0,24 libras (27 céntimos de euro) por cada litro, mientras que las que contengan entre 5 y 8 gramos deberán pagar 0,18 libras (0,20 euros) por litro.
Con esta medida, el Reino Unido pretende que los fabricantes -que podrán elegir libremente si trasladar el impuesto al consumidor final o abonarlo ellos mismos- reduzcan sus niveles de azúcar en las bebidas, como ya han hecho marcas como Fanta, Ribena o Lucozade.
Originalmente, el Ejecutivo británico calculó que la medida recaudaría más de 500 millones de libras al año (572 millones de euros), pronóstico que después redujeron a 240 millones de libras (274 millones de euros) porque muchas marcas decidieron reducir su contenido de azúcar para evitar la carga impositiva.
La medida, orientada a reducir el consumo de azúcar en la población para proteger la salud pública, despierta escepticismo entre los expertos sobre su eficacia.
Así, el doctor Daniel Bailey, experto en nutrición de la Universidad de Bedfordshire (Inglaterra), opinó en la cadena británica BBC que "si bien el impuesto es un paso positivo" en la lucha contra la obesidad y ha provocado una reacción "notable" en la industria, la respuesta de los consumidores es "incierta".
"El aumento en los impuestos aplicados a los refrescos hará que los productos sean más caros, pero ¿esto realmente desalienta a las personas a comprarlos?", se preguntó.
