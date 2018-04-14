El Ejército sirio ha anunciado este sábado que la región de Guta Oriental, que en su día fue el mayor bastión rebelde más próximo a Damasco, está completamente libre de milicias, según un comunicado de la agencia oficial de noticias siria, Sana.
Las fuerzas gubernamentales sirias izaron este jueves su bandera en Duma, escenificando así la toma de control de la última localidad del enclave de Guta Oriental que seguía dominada por grupos rebeldes, todo ello en el marco de una ofensiva militar iniciada a mediados de febrero y que se vio marcada el 7 de abril por un ataque con supuestas armas químicas en esa ciudad.
La toma de Duma supone la confirmación definitiva de la victoria de las fuerzas del régimen de Bashar al Asad en el que ha sido el último bastión de los rebeldes en la periferia de la capital del país.
La localidad ha caído finalmente en el marco de una ofensiva que comenzaron las fuerzas leales a Al Asad a mediados de febrero contra este distrito, que ha pasado los últimos años bajo asedio de las fuerzas gubernamentales y que albergaba a unas 400.000 personas.
La ofensiva militar siria ha venido acompañada por un proceso de evacuaciones de rebeldes y civiles impulsado por Rusia mediante la imposición de una tregua de varias horas de duración cada día. Los grupos rebeldes han ido accediendo paulatinamente a cerrar acuerdos con Rusia para evacuar a sus combatientes y a los familiares de Guta Oriental.
