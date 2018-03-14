La sentencia del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos ha llegado a la prensa internacional. The New York Times recoge parte de la condena del Tribunal de Estrasburgo a España por imponer una pena de cárcel a dos manifestantes que quemaron la foto de los reyes en 2007.
El periódico estadounidense en su artículo apunta que la decisión del Tribunal Europeo llega en un momento en el que España "ha enfrentado una serie de desafíos a la libertad de expresión tanto de los usuarios de las redes sociales como de los raperos y otros artistas" y explica que muchos de estos han sido condenados por las modificaciones del Gobierno de Rajoy en 2015 sobre el "delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo".
Spain has mounted a series of challenges to freedom of expression. The European Court of Human Rights is pushing back. https://t.co/yS3slDwocl— The New York Times (@nytimes) 13 de marzo de 2018
Además, The New York Times ahonda en el contexto en el que se produjo "el caso de protesta" de Enric Stern y Jaume Roura, cuando todavía "el secesionismo catalán aún era un movimiento político marginal".
Recuerda que Amnistía Internacional también ha condenado a España esta semana por "aumentar la autocensura y un efecto de enfriamiento más amplio sobre la libertad de expresión en España" en las redes sociales con el delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo a través de un informe, Tuitea si te atreves.
