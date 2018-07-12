Trump advierte a la UE de que la inmigración "está tomando el control" en Europa

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, advirtió este jueves a la Unión Europea (UE) de que debe prestar atención al fenómeno migratorio, porque la inmigración está "tomando el control" en Europa.

"La UE debe prestar mucha atención, porque la inmigración está tomando el control de Europa y deberían prestar atención", indicó Trump en una rueda de prensa durante la cumbre de la OTAN en Bruselas.

El mandatario estadounidense aludió a la cuestión migratoria cuando le preguntaron por la visita que inicia al Reino Unido tras participar en la cumbre de la Alianza Atlántica y, más en concreto, por las protestas previstas en Londres en su contra.

"Está bien", comentó sobre las manifestaciones convocadas, a la vez que agregó que "les gusto mucho en el Reino Unido, creo que están de acuerdo conmigo en inmigración".

"La inmigración es uno de mis puntos fuertes", señaló, y afirmó que "probablemente, al menos parcialmente, gané las elecciones por la inmigración", en referencia a los comicios que le llevaron al poder en 2016.

Trump llamó la atención sobre "lo que pasa en Italia: Giuseppe [Conte, el primer ministro de ese país] ganó sus elecciones por una fuerte política migratoria", dijo del jefe del Gobierno italiano, que no se presentó a los comicios, sino que fue propuesto por los líderes del Movimiento Cinco Estrellas y la Liga Norte.

Sobre las negociaciones para la salida del Reino Unido de la UE, Trump dijo que había estado "leyendo mucho" sobre el asunto en los dos últimos días.

"Ahora no sé lo que está pasando con las negociaciones, quién lo sabe", comentó.

Trump aseguró que "no tengo un mensaje que dar" sobre el brexit porque "no me corresponde a mí decir lo que tiene que hacer el Reino Unido.