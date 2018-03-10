Trump asegura que Corea del Norte se ha comprometido a parar los ensayos con misiles mientras duren los contactos

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este sábado que Corea del Norte se ha comprometido a paralizar los ensayos con misiles balísticos mientras duren los contactos. "Corea del Norte no ha realizado ningún Ensayo de Misiles desde el 28 de noviembre de 2017 y ha prometido no hacerlo mientras duren nuestras reuniones. ¡Creo que van a cumplir con ese compromiso!", ha afirmado el magnate a través de su cuenta personal y oficial en Twitter.

Estados Unidos y Corea del Norte han anunciado que Trump se reunirá en mayo con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong Un, aunque por el momento no se conoce la fecha exacta. La Casa Blanca había mantenido hasta ahora que no se produciría ningún encuentro a menos que Pyongyang tomara "medidas concretas" sobre su programa nuclear. Sin embargo, en este nuevo mensaje Trump no hace mención alguna a la capacidad nuclear norcoreana.

Este mismo sábado, Trump ha utilizado su cuenta en Twitter para destacar la labor de China y Japón en apoyo a un diálogo con Corea del Norte, aunque no ha dado más información sobre fechas concretas ni condiciones previas.

El viernes, Trump destacó que si se lograra un acuerdo con Corea del Norte sería "muy bueno para el mundo". El objetivo de Washington es que Corea del Norte renuncie a su programa nuclear y el anuncio del encuentro con Kim ha sorprendido incluso a personas del entorno de Trump. "Esperábamos que los contactos llevaran a un debate sobre la disposición a abrir negociaciones", señalaba el viernes un responsable del Departamento de Estado.

