La Unión Europea rechaza readmitir a Rusia en el G7 como propone Trump

El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, rechazó este viernes la propuesta del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, y del primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, de readmitir a Rusia en el G7.
"Dejemos el G7 como está ahora. El siete es un número de la suerte, al menos en nuestra cultura", afirmó Tusk poco antes de que se inicie en Canadá la Cumbre del Grupo de los Siete países más ricos del mundo. El presidente del Consejo Europeo auguró que esta cita "será la más difícil en años" y acusó a Trump de querer "cambiar el orden internacional".
(Habrá ampliación)
