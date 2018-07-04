El copresidente del grupo empresarial chino HNA Wang Jiang falleció como resultado de una caída accidental durante un viaje de negocios por Francia, según anunció hoy la compañía.
Wang, de 57 años y también cofundador del grupo, murió el martes aunque la empresa no lo anunció hasta hoy en un breve comunicado en el que no dio más detalles. "HNA Group extiende sus más profundas condolencias a la familia y amigos del señor Wang. Lamentamos la pérdida de un líder excepcional y un modelo a seguir, cuya visión y valores continuarán siendo un faro para todos aquellos que tuvieron la fortuna de conocerlo, así como para muchos otros cuyas vidas tocó a través de su trabajo y labor filantrópica", expresó la multinacional.
Wang, de 57 años, habría muerto como consecuencia de una caída desde 10 metros de altura cuando estaba tomando fotografías en la localidad francesa de Bonnieux, cercana a Avignon, en la Provenza, según indicaron fuentes policiales consultadas por Reuters.
HNA es un conglomerado fundado en 2000 con intereses en sectores económicos muy diversos como aerolíneas, aeropuertos, inmobiliaria, hoteles o servicios financieros o logística. La compañía cerró el año pasado con unos ingresos de 53.000 millones de dólares y más de 220.000 trabajadores.
Sin embargo, en los últimos meses HNA ha procedido a la venta de activos por valor de varios miles de millones de euros para tratar de reducir su importante nivel de deuda. Por ejemplo, el grupo chino busca comprador para su participación del 29,3 % en la firma española NH Hoteles.
Wang era dueño del 15 % del accionariado del grupo, cifra similar a la del otro cofundador y copresidente, Cheng Feng.
