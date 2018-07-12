Público
Las comisione del rey Juan Carlos Alberto Garzón: "Que los Borbones son unos ladrones es un hecho históricamente constatado"

El coordinador federal de IU asegura que la monarquía está putrefacta.

El coordinador general de IU, Alberto Garzón. - EFE

Lo dijo ayer, miércoles, en Twitter y lo ha vuelto a repetir este miércoles en el programa Al Rojo vivo de La Sexta. Alberto Garzón, coordinador federal de IU y diputado de Unidos Podemos, tiene muy claro que las grabaciones de las conversaciones de Corinna, antigua amante del rey Juan Carlos, en las que cuenta cómo el monarca emérito la utilizó como testaferro para ocultar su patrimonio, revelan una cosa, muy simple: "Que los Borbones son unos ladrones es un hecho históricamente constatado".

Garzón se mostró indignado con el hecho de que Juan Carlos cobrara, presuntamente, hasta 80 millones de euros en comisiones por la obra del AVE a La Meca: "Esto muestra la putrefacción de la institución, de la Casa Real, que nos representa a todos y puede hacer todo esto porque está protegida". 

Por eso, el diputado de Unidos Podemos ha exigido que Hacienda investigue el patrimonio del rey Juan Carlos, algo que también ha pedido el sindicato de los técnicos de Hacienda. "Hacienda tiene que actuar pero también el Ministerio de Defensa, el propio CNI y el Gobierno, que, sorprendentemente, todavía no ha dicho nada sobre este escándalo de enorme magnitud".

Garzón ha recordado durante la entrevista en el programa de La Sexta que él ya preguntó en 2013 en el Congreso por el AVE a La Meca pero no recibió respuesta alguna. 

"Las dinastías monárquicas en nuestro país siempre han sido lesivas para el pueblo trabajador. Esa institución no solo es anacrónica y medieval sino que también está blindada, lo que facilita que se hagan artimañas y se queden con bienes públicos", ha concluido Garzón.

