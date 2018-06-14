Público
Público

Ana Botella La diputada Ana Botella, secretaria de Estado de Seguridad

Fernando Grande-Marlaska le ha nombrado sustituta de José Antonio Nieto al frente de la Secretaría.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La diputada del PSOE, Ana Botella/EFE

La diputada del PSOE, Ana Botella/EFE

La diputada socialista Ana María Botella Gómez será la secretaria de Estado de Seguridad, según han informado fuentes socialistas.

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha elegido a Botella para ocuparse del cargo de las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado y sustituirá a José Antonio Nieto al frente de la Secretaría.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Etiquetas