Beltrán Gutiérrez El exgerente del PP de Madrid planta a la Comisión del Congreso que investiga la financiación ilegal de su partido

Se ha procedido a suspender la sesión hasta las 12 horas, en la que comparecerá la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y del PP en la región, Cristina Cifuentes.

Beltrán Gutiérrez y Esperanza Aguirre. EFE/Archivo

El exgerente del PP de Madrid Beltrán Gutiérrez no ha acudido este miércoles a la comisión de investigación sobre la presunta financiación ilegal del PP en el Congreso de los Diputados. De hecho, ni siquiera ha recogido la citación que le envió la Cámara hace 13 días.

Según ha explicado el presidente de la comisión, Pedro Quevedo, el primer punto era la comparecencia del exgerente del PP madrileño pero, a pesar de que el requerimiento "le fue entregado en tiempo y forma en el domicilio del que se tenía constancia" y la Cámara comprobó este lunes por la tarde, que "el burofax y el correo certificado no habían sido recogidos en la oficina de Correos correspondiente, donde se encontraban desde los días 8 y 7, respectivamente".

Por ello, se ha procedido a suspender la sesión hasta las 12 horas, en la que comparecerá la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y del PP en la región, Cristina Cifuentes.

A esta comisión tampoco acudió a comparecer la semana pasada el supuesto 'cabecilla' de la trama Púnica, David Marjaliza, alegando una enfermedad en las vías respiratorias. Está previsto que acuda este miércoles.

