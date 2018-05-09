La Fundación Francisco Franco ha manifestado a El Independiente que recibe donativos de ciudadanos y comerciantes, sin vinculación ideológica, para ayudarles económicamente con el fin de parar en los tribunales los cambios en el callejero de Madrid.
La Fundación Franco, creada en 1976 para "difundir y promover el conocimiento sobre el legado" del dictador, ha intentado boicotear el cambio de nombre de calles en Madrid. En un principio, el Consistorio tuvo que dejar en suspenso ante la avalancha de recursos que asociaciones como la Fundación Francisco Franco interpusieron en los tribunales de lo contencioso-administrativo.
El pasado mes se conoció el varapalo judicial del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid para la institución ultraderechista. El Ayuntamiento de Madrid podrá cambiar el nombre de 52 calles de la capital con reminiscencias franquistas, que había propuesto el Comisionado de la Memoria Histórica del consistorio y que un juez había suspendido cautelarmente.
Por su parte, la Fundación Francisco Franco recurrirá al Tribunal Supremo (TS) la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) que desestima las medidas cautelares contra la resolución de la Junta de Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de la capital para el cambio de denominación de determinadas calles, plazas y travesías de la ciudad en aplicación de lo dispuesto en el artículo 15 de la Ley de Memoria Histórica.
