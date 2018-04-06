Público
Carles Puigdemont Puigdemont abandona la cárcel tras depositar la fianza de 75.000 euros

El expresident de la Generalitat exige la libertad de todos sus compañeros que siguen en prisión y señala que es "una vergüenza para Europa" que existan "presos políticos".

El expresidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña Carles Puigdemont abandona la cárcel de Neumünster en Alemania, hoy, 6 de abril de 2018. Puigdemont ingresó en prisión el pasado 25 de marzo tras ser detenido en aplicación de la euroorden dictada por España.

El expresidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña Carles Puigdemont abandona la cárcel de Neumünster en Alemania. EFE/ Focke Strangmann

El expresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont ha abandonado a las 13:51 horas de este viernes, 6 de abril, la cárcel alemana de Neumünster por orden del Tribunal Regional Superior (OLG) de Schleswig-Holstein, en el norte de Alemania, que le ha puesto en libertad bajo fianza de 75.000 euros.

Puigdemont permanecía en prisión desde que el pasado 26 de marzo fuese detenido al intentar cruzar en coche por Alemania para regresar a Bélgica, donde había establecido su residencia tras dejar España. 

A su salida, Puigdemont ha exigido la libertad de todos sus compañeros que siguen en prisión y ha apuntado que es "una vergüenza para Europa" que existan "presos políticos". 

El expresident fue arrestado en respuesta a una euroorden de detención dictada por el juez del Tribunal Supremo español Pablo Llarena, quien en un auto de procesamiento atribuía a Puigdemont los delitos de rebelión y malversación de caudales públicos.

Sin embargo, el tribunal alemán, contra criterio de su propia Fiscalía, ha indicado que seguirá el procedimiento de la extradición en base al delito de malversación de fondos públicos, pero ha rechazado hacerlo por el de rebelión y ha dictado por ello libertad bajo fianza de 75.000 euros, que según la defensa de Puigdemont se transfirieron a la autoridad en la noche de este jueves.

(Habrá ampliación)


